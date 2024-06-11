Atupele Muluzi Celebrates Chilima’s Life, Calls Him a True Statesman

Atupele Muluzi, former leader of the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF), has expressed his heartfelt condolences over the tragic death of Vice President Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima and nine others in a plane crash.

In a statement, Muluzi described the news as “heartbreaking” and extended his sympathies to Mary Chilima, Vice President Chilima’s children, and their extended family, as well as the families of all passengers and crew members on board the aircraft.

Muluzi, who shared many years of collaboration with Vice President Chilima, both personally and in the political arena, described him as a “valued colleague, political adversary, and cherished friend”.

He praised Chilima’s dedication to Malawi and the legacy of service he leaves behind, which will be deeply felt for years to come.

The former opposition leader also paid tribute to Shanil Dzimbiri, who was his stepmother and former First Lady, describing her as a committed public servant who continued to serve the nation even after leaving office.

Muluzi’s statement reflects the widespread shock and grief that has gripped Malawi following the tragic plane crash, which has claimed the lives of two prominent figures and nine others.