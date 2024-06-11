Mutharika, DPP mourn Chilima’s death

Former President Arthur Peter Mutharika and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) have expressed deep sorrow and condolences over the tragic death of Vice President Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima and nine others in a plane crash.

In a press statement, Presidential and Party Spokesperson Shadric Namalomba said that Mutharika, his wife Gertrude and the entire DPP membership are deeply saddened by the loss of Chilima and the nine other Malawians.

Their thoughts of sympathy are with Mary Chilima and her children, the families and loved ones of the nine others, President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, the UTM partyand all Malawians.

The plane crash has sent shockwaves across the country, with many paying tribute to the deceased.

Chilima’s death has been met with an outpouring of grief, with many describing him as a dedicated public servant and champion of economic development.

The DPP’s message of condolence comes as the nation mourns the loss of two prominent figures.

Funeral arrangements for the deceased are underway, with investigations into the cause of the plane crash ongoing.