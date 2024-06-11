Bakili Muluzi mourns ex-wife Shanil Dzimbiri, Veep Chilima

Dr. Bakili Muluzi, Malawi’s former President, has expressed his deep sorrow and heartbreak over the tragic loss of his ex-wife, former First Lady Shanil Dzimbiri, and Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima.

The two prominent figures died in a plane crash on Monday, along with eight others, including security personnel, aides and Malawi Defense Force pilots.

Dr. Muluzi and Shanil Dzimbiri were married for many years and had four children together before their divorce.

Despite their separation, they remained close and Dr. Muluzi has been deeply affected by her passing.

According to Lameck Mombera, Chief of Staff in the office of the former President, Dr. Muluzi is currently awaiting the arrival of his four children with Dzimbiri from the United Kingdom to participate in the funeral rites.

The plane crash has sent shockwaves across Malawi, with many paying tribute to the deceased.