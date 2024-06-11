Malawi at Standstill as Vice President Chilima Remains Missing

Malawi is on high alert as the search for Vice President Saulos Chilima and nine others on board a missing plane enters its second day.

The Malawi Defence Force Aircraft Number MAF TO3 was scheduled to land at Mzuzu International Airport but lost contact after being advised to return to Lilongwe due to bad weather.

The search team is currently scouring Chikangawa Forest, with neighbouring countries and international partners, including the US, UK, Norway, and Israel, offering support and specialized technology to aid in the search.

President Lazarus Chakwera has described the situation as “heartbreaking” and assured the nation that everything possible is being done to locate the plane and its passengers.

The passengers on board include Lukas Kapheni, Chisomo Chimaneni, Gloria Mtukule, Shanil Dzimbiri, Dan Kanyemba, Abdul Lapukeni, Colonel Sambalopa, Major Selemani and Major Aidin.

The incident has brought the country to a standstill, with many holding their breath as they await news of the vice president’s fate.

Former President Peter Mutharika and other political parties have called for national prayers for the safe return of Chilima and those on board.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as more information becomes available.