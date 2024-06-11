USA joins search for missing Malawi Vice President, Deploys C-12 Aircraft

The United States government has deployed its C-12 aircraft to assist in the search for the missing plane carrying Malawi’s Vice President, Saulos Chilima, and nine others.

The C-12J Huron, a twin turbo prop aircraft used for cargo and passenger airlift, has joined the search efforts in Chikangawa Forest, where the plane was last reported to be heading.

The aircraft, a military version of the Raytheon 1900C regional airliner, has a range of 1,669 miles (2,686 km) and is well-suited for the search operation.

The search team, comprising local and international experts, is working tirelessly to locate the missing plane, with the US government’s assistance seen as a significant boost to the efforts.

The incident has sparked widespread concern in Malawi, with President Lazarus Chakwera describing the situation as “heartbreaking” and assuring the nation that everything possible is being done to locate the plane and its passengers.

The missing plane was carrying Vice President Chilima, government officials, and other individuals to a funeral service in the northern city of Mzuzu.

.…This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as more information becomes available.