UTM raises alarm over slow search for Veep Chilima’s missing plane

UTM party, a key alliance partner in the governing Tonse Alliance, has expressed concerns over the slow pace of the search efforts for the missing plane carrying Vice President Saulos Chilima and nine others.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lilongwe this morning, UTM Secretary General Patricia Kaliati questioned the delay in starting the search operation, which only began several hours after the plane went missing.

Kaliati also expressed worry over the lack of a transponder on the plane, which has made it difficult to locate.

“We are concerned about the slow movement by the government in searching for the missing plane. The plane went missing around 10 am, but the search only started very late,” Kaliati said.

The party has also not received any updates from the government, relying on information from the media and public domain.

UTM spokesperson Felix Njawala added that the party has extended the search to other districts, including Kasungu and Mchinji, and has managed to secure a helicopter and drones to aid in the search.

Kaliati has appealed for further assistance from well-wishers and other countries to help locate the missing plane.

Vice President Chilima, who is also the president of the UTM party, was on his way to a funeral service in the northern city of Mzuzu when the plane went missing.

The incident has sparked widespread concern in Malawi, with many calling for a swift and thorough search operation.