17.9 C
New York
Tuesday, June 11, 2024
200 soldiers deployed in search for missing Veep Chilima’s plane

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The search for the missing plane carrying Malawi’s Vice President, Saulos Chilima, has intensified with neighbouring countries and international partners providing support.

Speaking at a press briefing, Malawi Defence Force (MDF) Commander General Paul Valentino Phiri said, “The search is ongoing, but the terrain is difficult. We have thick forest in the area, which is making it hard for our teams to move.”

General Phiri added that helicopters and drones from neighbouring countries have arrived to assist in the search efforts.

“The search is ongoing, and we are doing our best to locate the missing plane,” General Phiri assured.

Vice President Chilima was on his way to a funeral service in Mzuzu when the plane went missing yesterday.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

