74-year old man jailed 7-years for having sex with minor

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

A 74-year-old man in Mangochi has been sentenced to 7 years in prison with hard labour for having sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old girl.

Mussa Petrol, from Stambuli Village in Traditional Authority Chimwala, Mangochi district, was convicted by the Mangochi Senior Resident Magistrate Court on June 10, 2024.

The court heard that the victim, who is the convict’s niece, was enticed with 5,000 Kwacha and warned not to report the incident.

The prosecution presented three witnesses, and the results of a medical examination proved that the victim was sexually assaulted.

In mitigation, the convict pleaded for leniency, citing his family’s dependence on him.

However, the prosecutor argued that such cases are increasing in the district, putting the lives of girls at risk, and urged for a stiff punishment.

Senior Resident Magistrate Muhammad Chande concurred, sentencing the convict to 7 years in prison to serve as a deterrent to others.

200 soldiers deployed in search for missing Veep Chilima's plane
Prophet Dr. Mbewe set to shake up Balaka Stadium on Saturday
