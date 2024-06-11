Prophet Dr. Mbewe set to shake up Balaka Stadium on Saturday

In a highly anticipated move, Liberation for Economic Freedom (LEF) President Dr. David Mbewe is scheduled to hold a massive political rally at Balaka Stadium on Saturday, June 15, 2024.

The event, dubbed a “game-changer” in the country’s political arena, promises to draw a large crowd of supporters eager to hear Dr. Mbewe’s vision for a prosperous and liberated Malawi.

Recently, Dr. Mbewe made headlines by branding the Tonse Alliance, led by President Lazarus Chakwera, as “failures” amidst widespread discontent with the current administration’s handling of the economy.

As the country grapples with economic challenges, Dr. Mbewe and his LEF party are positioning themselves as the solution, promising real change and economic liberation.

The rally comes ahead of the September 2025 general elections, where Dr. Mbewe is expected to face off against President Chakwera of Malawi Congress Party (MCP), Peter Mutharika of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), and Saulos Chilima of the UTM party.

Dr. Mbewe’s charismatic leadership and vocal advocacy for economic freedom have resonated with many Malawians, making the Balaka Stadium rally a highly anticipated event that promises to be a political firestorm.

Mbewe addressing a mammoth crowd

In the lead-up to the elections, Dr. Mbewe and his LEF party have been conducting a series of rallies across the country, wooing supporters and Malawians with their message of economic liberation.

The rallies have been pulling in large crowds, indicating a growing momentum for the LEF party and setting the stage for a thrilling contest in the upcoming polls.