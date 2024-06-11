BREAKING NEWS: Chakwera to address Malawians

Malawi’s President, Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, is set to address the nation at 12 pm today, amidst the ongoing search for the missing plane carrying Vice President Saulos Chilima and his entourage.

According to a press release signed by Presidential Press Secretary, Anthony Rodgers Kasunda, the address will be broadcast live on Malawi Broadcasting Corporation platforms and other media channels.

“The address will be broadcast live on the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation platforms and other media channels,” said Kasunda.

In a related development, the People’s Transformation Party (Petra) has called for unity among political parties to support the search efforts.

“Our thoughts go to the families and relatives of the occupants of this aircraft during this unbearable and long wait for information on their beloved ones,” said Petra’s Secretary General, Boniface Nyenyezi, in a statement.

The nation waits with bated breath for the President’s address, hoping for updates on the search efforts and words of comfort for the families affected.