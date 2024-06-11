spot_img
15.4 C
New York
Tuesday, June 11, 2024
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

BREAKING NEWS: Chakwera to address Malawians

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Malawi’s President, Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, is set to address the nation at 12 pm today, amidst the ongoing search for the missing plane carrying Vice President Saulos Chilima and his entourage.

According to a press release signed by Presidential Press Secretary, Anthony Rodgers Kasunda, the address will be broadcast live on Malawi Broadcasting Corporation platforms and other media channels.

“The address will be broadcast live on the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation platforms and other media channels,” said Kasunda.

In a related development, the People’s Transformation Party (Petra) has called for unity among political parties to support the search efforts.

“Our thoughts go to the families and relatives of the occupants of this aircraft during this unbearable and long wait for information on their beloved ones,” said Petra’s Secretary General, Boniface Nyenyezi, in a statement.

The nation waits with bated breath for the President’s address, hoping for updates on the search efforts and words of comfort for the families affected.

Previous article
Prophet Dr. Mbewe set to shake up Balaka Stadium on Saturday
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc