BREAKING NEWS: Malawi Vice President Chilima Dies in Plane Crash

In a somber televised address from Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe, President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has confirmed the devastating news that Vice President Saulos Chilima and all occupants of the missing plane have tragically lost their lives.

The nation had been holding its breath since yesterday when the plane carrying Vice President Chilima to a funeral service in Mzuzu went missing.

Despite intense search efforts by the Malawi Defence Force, supported by neighboring countries and international partners, the plane was found crashed in a thick forest area, with no survivors.

President Chakwera’s address has been met with an outpouring of grief across the nation, as Malawians mourn the loss of their beloved Vice President and the other victims.

The President’s words were laced with sorrow and condolences for the families affected by this tragedy.

Chilima was a dedicated public servant and champion of economic development.

Born on February 12, 1973, in Ntcheu, Malawi, Chilima leaves behind a legacy of tireless efforts to improve the lives of Malawians.

Chilima’s political career spanned over a decade, serving as Vice President from 2014 to 2019 and again from 2020 until his untimely passing.

He also held various portfolios, including Minister of Economic Planning and Development and Head of Public Sector Reforms.

Before entering politics, Chilima had a successful career in the private sector, serving as CEO of Airtel Malawi.

He held a Ph.D. in Knowledge Management from the University of Bolton and a Master’s in Economics from the University of Malawi.

Chilima is survived by his wife, Mary (née Chibambo), and their two children.

His contributions to Malawi’s development and his commitment to public service will be deeply missed.