Mutharika prays for Chilima’s safe return

Former Malawi President and Democratic Progressive Party leader Peter Mutharika has joined the nation in expressing concern over the missing plane carrying Vice President Saulos Chilima and nine others.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Mutharika said: “Gertrude and I are profoundly concerned by the events of the last hours. We join all Malawians in prayer for the safety of the Vice President, Rt Hon Saulos Klaus Chilima as well as the crew and other passengers on the missing flight.”

Mutharika also shared a message of comfort from the Scriptures, quoting Psalm 33:20-22: “So our hope is in the Lord. He is our help, our shield to protect us. We rejoice in him, because we trust his holy name. Lord, show your love to us as we put our hope in you.”

The former president’s statement comes as the search for the missing plane continues in Chikangawa forest, where locals reported hearing a plane in the area on Monday.

…..Malawi Voice will provide updates as more information becomes available.