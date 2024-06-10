Chakwera appeals for international help in search for missing Veep Chilima’s plane

In a somber address to the nation on Monday night, President Lazarus Chakwera has revealed that he has reached out to neighboring countries and development partners to assist in the search and rescue mission for the missing plane carrying Vice President Saulos Chilima and nine others.

Speaking in a sorrowful tone, President Chakwera confirmed that the search efforts are ongoing and that the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) is still actively searching for the missing aircraft.

He assured the nation that he will spare no resources in ensuring the safe return of the missing individuals.

The president specifically mentioned that he has sought assistance from the United States of America, Britain, Norway and Israel, in addition to neighboring countries.

He directed the MDF to provide regular updates on the incident and expressed his hope that the missing individuals will be found alive.

The search is currently ongoing in Chikangawa forest, where locals reported hearing a plane in the area on Monday morning.

The nation remains hopeful for a positive outcome.

