Ex-Reserve Bank Governor Kabambe Urges Nation to Unite in Prayer for Missing Veep Chilima

As the search for the missing plane carrying Vice President Saulosi Chilima and other government officials continues, former Reserve Bank of Malawi Governor Dalitso Kabambe has called on the nation to come together in prayer for their safe return.

In a statement released today, Kabambe emphasized the importance of staying strong and supportive during this difficult time.

“Let us remember to pray for the lives and safety of the Vice President, the crew, and all passengers on board,” he urged.

Kabambe also stressed the need for regular updates on the search operations to alleviate anxiety and provide reassurance to the public, particularly the families of those on board.

“It is crucial that authorities keep the public informed about any developments in the search efforts,” he said.

Furthermore, Kabambe cautioned against spreading misinformation and fake news, which can cause further confusion and distress.

“Let us verify any information before sharing it and refrain from spreading rumors or unverified reports,” he advised.

As the nation waits anxiously for news of the missing plane, Kabambe’s call to prayer serves as a reminder of the power of unity and faith in times of uncertainty.

Malawians are urged to come together in solidarity and pray for the safe return of Vice President Chilima and all those on board.