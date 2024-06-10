spot_img
BREAKING NEWS: Chakwera to address Malawians tonight amid search for missing Veep Chilima’s plane

By Malawi Voice

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera will address the nation tonight at 11:00 PM from Kamuzu Palace, Lilongwe.

The address will be broadcast live on MBC TV and streamed on Facebook @DrLazarusChakwera.

The presidential address comes amid a developing story surrounding the disappearance of Vice President Saulos Chilima’s plane, which vanished from radar on Monday.

The search efforts are ongoing, with AFORD President Enoch Chihana and his deputy Timothy Mtambo joining the search party in Chikangawa forest.

The nation is eagerly waiting to hear the President’s statement on the current situation.

The address is expected to provide updates on the search efforts and possibly shed light on the circumstances surrounding the missing plane.

Chihana, Mtambo join search for missing Chilima's plane
Ex-Reserve Bank Governor Kabambe Urges Nation to Unite in Prayer for Missing Veep Chilima
