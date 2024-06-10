spot_img
23.9 C
New York
Monday, June 10, 2024
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Chihana, Mtambo join search for missing Chilima’s plane

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Alliance for Democracy (Aford) President Enoch Chihana and his deputy Timothy Mtambo have joined the search party combing through Chikangawa forest for Vice President Saulos Chilima’s missing plane.

The aircraft, carrying Mr. Chilima and nine others, vanished from radar on Monday morninh, sparking a massive search operation.

Despite the challenging terrain, the AFORD leaders have joined the search efforts on foot, alongside other politicians, lawyers and local residents.

The search teams are relying on manual methods, with locals reporting hearing a plane in the area around midday on Monday.

However, details remain scarce.

The involvement of Chihana and Mtambo underscores the gravity of the situation, as Malawi waits with bated breath for news of the missing vice president’s fate.

This is a developing story, and Malawi Voice will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Previous article
Ntchito yofunafuna ndege imene munakwera Dr. Chilima ikupitilira
Next article
BREAKING NEWS: Chakwera to address Malawians tonight amid search for missing Veep Chilima’s plane
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc