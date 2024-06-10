Chihana, Mtambo join search for missing Chilima’s plane

Alliance for Democracy (Aford) President Enoch Chihana and his deputy Timothy Mtambo have joined the search party combing through Chikangawa forest for Vice President Saulos Chilima’s missing plane.

The aircraft, carrying Mr. Chilima and nine others, vanished from radar on Monday morninh, sparking a massive search operation.

Despite the challenging terrain, the AFORD leaders have joined the search efforts on foot, alongside other politicians, lawyers and local residents.

The search teams are relying on manual methods, with locals reporting hearing a plane in the area around midday on Monday.

However, details remain scarce.

The involvement of Chihana and Mtambo underscores the gravity of the situation, as Malawi waits with bated breath for news of the missing vice president’s fate.

This is a developing story, and Malawi Voice will provide updates as more information becomes available.