Immigration Department warns job seekers

By Malawi Voice

The Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services has issued a caution notice to job seekers regarding fraudulent activities by individuals claiming to be employees of the Department.

According to the statement, these “unscrupulous persons” are targeting job seekers, demanding money deposits in exchange for promised employment or interview opportunities.

The Department’s National Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent Wellington Chiponde, warned: “Anyone dealing with such impersonators or fraudsters and willingly meeting any of their demands would be doing so at his/her own risk.”

The Department emphasized that it follows a formal recruitment process and never demands payment from job seekers to secure employment.

Chiponde urged job seekers to be vigilant and report any suspicious incidents or information regarding solicitation for recruitment or employment with the Department to the authorities.

