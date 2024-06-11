SULOM postpones weekend games

The Super League of Malawi (SULOM) has postponed all games scheduled for this weekend following the tragic death of Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima and others in a plane crash.

“In view of this, all Super League games this weekend have been rescheduled to later dates,” SULOM announced in a statement.

The league’s decision comes as a mark of respect for the late Vice President, whose legacy “will forever be remembered in our hearts,”.

The statement added: “Our thoughts and condolences are with their families, friends, and the entire Nation during this difficult time.”