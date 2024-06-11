spot_img
22.4 C
New York
Tuesday, June 11, 2024
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestSports

SULOM postpones weekend games

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The Super League of Malawi (SULOM) has postponed all games scheduled for this weekend following the tragic death of Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima and others in a plane crash.

“In view of this, all Super League games this weekend have been rescheduled to later dates,” SULOM announced in a statement.

The league’s decision comes as a mark of respect for the late Vice President, whose legacy “will forever be remembered in our hearts,”.

The statement added: “Our thoughts and condolences are with their families, friends, and the entire Nation during this difficult time.”

Previous article
MACRA to continue supporting media industry
Next article
Immigration Department warns job seekers
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc