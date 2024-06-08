Man sentenced to 4-years in prison for stealing 20kg bag of maize flour

A First Grade Magistrate Court in Chitipa, Malawi, has sentenced Michael Kuyokwa to four years in prison with hard labor for breaking into a house and stealing a 20 kg bag of maize flour.

According to State Prosecutor Isabel Mkandawire, Kuyokwa broke into the house of Sayiwelo Kayange in Ishalikila village on April 20, 2024, and stole the maize flour.

Kuyokwa, 30, pleaded not guilty to the charges, but witnesses testified against him, leading to his conviction.

In mitigation, Kuyokwa asked for a lenient sentence, citing his role as a breadwinner for his family.

First Grade Magistrate Billy Ngosi sentenced Kuyokwa to 48 months in prison for housebreaking and 12 months for stealing, with the sentences to run concurrently.

