spot_img
17 C
New York
Saturday, June 8, 2024
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Man sentenced to 4-years in prison for stealing 20kg bag of maize flour

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

A First Grade Magistrate Court in Chitipa, Malawi, has sentenced Michael Kuyokwa to four years in prison with hard labor for breaking into a house and stealing a 20 kg bag of maize flour.

According to State Prosecutor Isabel Mkandawire, Kuyokwa broke into the house of Sayiwelo Kayange in Ishalikila village on April 20, 2024, and stole the maize flour.

Kuyokwa, 30, pleaded not guilty to the charges, but witnesses testified against him, leading to his conviction.

In mitigation, Kuyokwa asked for a lenient sentence, citing his role as a breadwinner for his family.

First Grade Magistrate Billy Ngosi sentenced Kuyokwa to 48 months in prison for housebreaking and 12 months for stealing, with the sentences to run concurrently.

.

Previous article
BREAKING NEWS: Former Justice Minister Ralph Kasambara Dies
Next article
Chakwera, Chilima mourn Kasambara’s passing
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc