Friday, June 7, 2024
BREAKING NEWS: Former Justice Minister Ralph Kasambara Dies

By Malawi Voice

Ralph Kasambara, a renowned private practice lawyer and former Minister of Justice, has passed away in Lilongwe.

According to reports, his body was found at a lodge in Area 47.

Kasambara, who also served as Attorney General, was a prominent figure in Malawi’s legal fraternity.

His death has sent shockwaves throughout the country, with many paying tribute to his exceptional legal mind and contributions to the nation.

Wapona Kita, a close associate, and Gabriel Chembezi, Executive Secretary for the Malawi Law Society, confirmed the news to Nation Online.

During his tenure as Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Kasambara played a crucial role in shaping Malawi’s legal landscape.

His expertise and experience made him a respected figure in the country’s judicial system.

Police are yet to release an official statement on the circumstances surrounding Kasambara’s death.

.

