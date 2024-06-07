Hackers take over Nkhoma Synod Radio’s facebook page

Nkhoma Synod Radio, a Christian radio station owned by the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) Nkhoma Synod, has had its Facebook page hacked.

The station’s management announced that the page is no longer under their control and that hackers have taken over, posting pornographic materials.

The radio station’s management has initiated steps to recover the page and apologizes for any offensive content that may have been posted.

They expressed gratitude to their listeners for their support over the years and assured them that they are working hard to resolve the situation.

This incident has come as a shock to the station’s listeners, who rely on the page for spiritual guidance and inspiration.

Nkhoma Synod Radio is known for its Christian programming and family-friendly content, making the hacking and posting of pornographic materials a stark contrast to its usual fare.

The station’s management is working closely with Facebook authorities to regain control of the page and ensure that such incidents do not happen again in the future.

In the meantime, listeners are advised to be cautious when interacting with the page until further notice.