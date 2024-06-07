TNM, PHYZIX PARTNERSHIP BLOSSOMS

… as TNM pumps K5m into Mzuzu Mountain Goat Concert

Malawi’s pioneer mobile network and ICT service provider, TNM Plc is proud to announce the continued partnership with acclaimed music artist Phyzix for his forthcoming Mountain Goat Concert scheduled for July 13 at Springs Park in Mzuzu.

TNM, in a move to reinforce the partnership, has contributed K5 million towards the concert for the second time. In addition, the integration enables fun lovers to purchase concert tickets on TNM Mpamba e-ticketing platform.

TNM’s Head of Band and Marketing Madalitso Jonazi said the sponsorship highlights the company’s commitment to empowering and celebrating local talent.

“We are delighted to join forces with Phyzix once again for what promises to be an extraordinary musical show. Our partnership demonstrates our commitment to leveraging technology to create possibilities, change lives and connect people through music,” said Jonazi.

Following this resounding collaboration, TNM and Phyzix are poised to deliver yet another unforgettable experience for music enthusiasts in Mzuzu.

“Through the collaboration we are fostering cultural enrichment and connectivity through music and technology. As such, music enthusiasts will be able to purchase their tickets on Mpamba e-ticketing platform conveniently,” he said.

Jonazi added that the concert presents opportunity for the mobile company to engage with people in Mzuzu.

“We have a wide range of products that are tailored to suit Malawians of different ages, but concerts like Mountain Goat present a good platform for TNM to connect with specifically the youths and offer them more appealing and pocket friendly products such as Agulu bundles,” added Jonazi.

Receiving TNM’s contribution, Phyzix real name Noel Chikoleka expressed gratitude saying the money would assist in delivering a good concert to people in Mzuzu.

“After sponsoring my Mountain Goat album launch last year, I am thrilled that TNM has returned to sponsor my upcoming concert in Mzuzu, as we cement the brands’ mutual connection. The sponsorship will go a long way to help us provide a great concert in Mzuzu,” said Phyzix.

Phyzix commended TNM for introducing Caller Tunes and Agulu services, saying they are contributing to the growth of the music industry in the country.

He said: “Through services like Caller Tunes and Agulu bundles TNM is playing a pivotal role in taking Malawian music to great height. While musicians are getting loyalty, the youth can access our music using the affordable Agulu bundles.”

The Concert comes six months after Phyzix, launched Mountain Goat, his 15th album last year in December at Amaryllis Hotel in Blantyre.