Chakwera commits to support farmers

By Eunice Disi Lole & Gift Chiponde

Lilongwe, June 7: President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has restated government’s unwavering commitment to supporting the livelihoods of farmers and fortifying the agriculture sector in the country.

He made the remarks on Friday during a meeting with Farmers Union of Malawi (FUM)leaders and members at Kamuzu palace in Lilongwe.

The Malawi leader stressed the need for farmers to adopt proper storage and preservation practices to avert food shortages in the country.

“I urge you farmers to continue collaborating with the government across all sectors of agriculture to enhance the profitability and productivity of the industry

As a leader I will do my part in providing you with the necessary support that you need,” Chakwera said.

Chakwera stressed the need to improve production among farmers and transition from subsistence farming to large-scale, modern equipment-assisted farming for increased productivity aligning with the Malawi 2063 vision.

He also encouraged farmers to invest in the agricultural sector and assured them of government’s steadfast support in improving their livelihoods and fostering a conducive environment for farming nationwide.

In his remarks , Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture responsible for irrigation, Jeffrey Mamba applauded the collaborative partnership between the government and farmers in advancing agricultural transformation.

FUM President, Maness Nkhata commended government’s dedication to revolutionise the agriculture sector.

“I am well pleased with the cooperative efforts between FUM and Ministry of Agriculture in complementing the President’s vision in achieving agricultural productivity and commercialization goal for 2063,” she said.

Nkhata also commended President Chakwera for various agricultural sector advancement and government’s sustainable initiatives such as the Affordable Input Programme (AIP) which benefits smallholder farmers in the country.

She appealed to the President for equitable distribution of resources to facilitate nationwide farmers access to initiatives such as the Agriculture Commercialisation Project, AIP and the establishment of Farmer’s Day, aimed at propelling the Agricultural sector and positioning Malawi as a food secure nation.

Chief Executive Officer of FUM, Jacob Nyirongo described the meeting as a significant milestone in cementing the relationship between government and farmers in the country.

“FUM members are committed in supporting your Excellency’s vision of making this country a self-reliant nation through initiatives like mega farms and import substitution,” he said.