Chakwera, Chilima mourn Kasambara’s passing

President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera and Vice President Saulos Chilima have expressed deep sadness and shock over the passing of renowned lawyer and former Justice Minister Ralph Kasambara.

“The First Lady and I are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Ralph Kasambara, SC, a dedicated public servant and a prominent figure in Malawi’s legal fraternity,” President Chakwera said in a statement.

The statement further reads: “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.”

Vice President Chilima also extended his condolences, saying, “I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Ralph Kasambara, SC – a renowned legal mind and a dedicated servant of justice. My heartfelt condolences go out to his wife, children, and family members during this difficult time.”

Both leaders praised Kasambara’s contributions to Malawi’s legal landscape, with President Chakwera noting, “Ralph’s contributions to the development of our nation, particularly in the fields of law and justice, will never be forgotten.”

Vice President Chilima echoed similar sentiments, saying, “Our nation mourns the loss of a true patriot and a champion of justice. May his soul rest in peace, and may God bless the family with the grace to bear this loss.”

Kasambara’s death has sent shockwaves throughout Malawi, with many paying tribute to his exceptional legal mind and contributions to the nation.

His legacy as a champion of justice and a dedicated public servant will be deeply missed.