Gay case ruling on June 28

The High Court of Malawi sitting as a Constitutional Court in Blantyre has set this year to deliver judgement in the in the same sex union case.

Two men, Jan Willem Akster and Jana Gonaniare challenging the Penal Code that criminalises same sex marriages.

“Take note that delivery of judgement of the above matter is set down on June 28 2024 at 9am in the forenoon at the Court Principal Registry in open court,” reads in part the judgement delivery notice dated June 4 2024.

The three-judge panel of High Court judges Joseph Chigona, Vikochi Chima and Chimbizgani Kacheche heard the matter in an open court.

Akster was earlier arrested and charged in a magistrate court with having carnal knowledge of seven male persons contrary to Section 153 (a) of the Penal Code.