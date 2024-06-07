Brothers in crime arrested in Mzimba

Two brothers have been arrested in Mzimba for allegedly transporting a large quantity of Indian hemp (Chamba).

Gift and Bernard Mziya, aged 20 and 22 respectively, were apprehended by Jenda police in the early hours of today at Kathundu along the M1 road.

According to Jenda Police Publicist Macfarlen Mseteka, the brothers were caught with six Shangaan bags of Indian hemp, each weighing 29 kilograms.

The arrest was made following a tip-off that the brothers were planning to transport the drugs to Lilongwe for sale.

The pair, who hail from Chibale village in the area of Inkosi Mzikubola, Mzimba district, will face charges of being found with cannabis sativa without a licence.

The brothers are currently in police custody and are expected to appear in court soon.