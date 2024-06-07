spot_img
20.1 C
New York
Friday, June 7, 2024
spot_img
HomeLatest
Latest

Brothers in crime arrested in Mzimba

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Two brothers have been arrested in Mzimba for allegedly transporting a large quantity of Indian hemp (Chamba).

Gift and Bernard Mziya, aged 20 and 22 respectively, were apprehended by Jenda police in the early hours of today at Kathundu along the M1 road.

According to Jenda Police Publicist Macfarlen Mseteka, the brothers were caught with six Shangaan bags of Indian hemp, each weighing 29 kilograms.

The arrest was made following a tip-off that the brothers were planning to transport the drugs to Lilongwe for sale.

The pair, who hail from Chibale village in the area of Inkosi Mzikubola, Mzimba district, will face charges of being found with cannabis sativa without a licence.

The brothers are currently in police custody and are expected to appear in court soon.

Previous article
NCHE RELEASES UNIVERSITY SELECTION, MARANATHA TOPS THE LIST
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc