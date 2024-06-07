NCHE RELEASES UNIVERSITY SELECTION, MARANATHA TOPS THE LIST

National Council of Higher Education (NCHE) has released the 2023/24 university selection list and Maranatha Academy Private School has lived up to its reputation as one of the best by sending 246 students to university.

Ernest Kaonga, the managing director of Maranatha Academy, expressed his delight with the exceptional performance of his school.

“We want to thank the parents who trusted us with their children’s future because this is no mean achievement,” said Kaonga.

He added: “To our students, who will always be part of the story and history of Maranatha Schools, we are so proud of your achievement and we wish you the best as you take the next big step in your lives,” said Kaonga.

Data indicate that other secondary schools have also done well in sending students to pursue further studies at various universities: Dedza Secondary School 128,Bakhita Girls 116, Zomba Catholic 80, St Marys Karonga 81, Atsikana Paulendo 67, Mary Mount 106, Marist 70 and just to mention a few.

According to NCHE, out of 19,250 applications received nationwide, 9,226 students have been selected for various public universities