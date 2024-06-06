FAM President Haiya hails Flames

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president, Fleetwood Haiya, has congratulated the Malawi National Football Team, the Flames, on their 3-1 victory against São Tomé and Príncipe in a World Cup qualifier played at the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

In a statement on Facebook, Haiya expressed his profound thanks and appreciation for the team’s spirited performance, saying: “Well done lads for not only registering the first home win of the campaign but displaying good free-flowing football that caught the eye of scholars.”

The Flames’ convincing win was achieved without their star striker, Gabadihno Mhango, who was controversially omitted from the team.

However, goals from Chawanagwa Kaonga, Lanjesi Nkhoma and Chifundo Mphasi sealed the victory for the Flames, demonstrating their prowess and teamwork.

The win propels Malawi to third place in the group, with six points, while São Tomé remains at the bottom without a point.

Coach Patrick Mabedi’s selected squad proved their mettle, silencing doubters and making the country proud.

Chawanagwa Kaonga and Lanjesi Nkhoma, who have been making waves in the football scene, scored crucial goals, showcasing their skills and talent.

Haiya encouraged the team to remain vigilant and resilient as the competition progresses, saying: “Remember that it will get harder by each day…but it is my sincere hope that this win today will buoy your spirit and resolve to do better in the next round of matches especially the Guinea Bissau match which is just a few days away.”