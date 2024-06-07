CHAOS ERUPTS AT SALIMA TECHNICAL COLLEGE: Students protest, police deployed, classes suspended

Salima Technical College has been thrown into chaos as students protest the unauthorized use of their union fees by the college management.

The students, who claim their entertainment funds were used without their consent, have halted learning activities until their demands are met.

According to the students, the management secretary used their union fees to buy beef for three meals, leaving no money for their planned social weekend.

The students had been planning to hold a disco event today on Friday, and had already informed artists and DJ, but the management’s actions have put a halt to their plans.

The students are demanding a refund of their money, amounting to K 868,000, and are threatening to take action if their demands are not met.

Despite their peaceful protest, the principal has threatened to call police officers to protect government property, and the students claim that the police are already on campus.

As of press time, college authorities had not commented on the matter.

The students remain resolute, waiting for a response from the management.

The situation remains tense, with learning activities suspended until further notice.