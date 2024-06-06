Immigration strike fails to materialize amid arrest threats

Contrary to expectations, immigration staff in Malawi have failed to embark on a nationwide strike, despite threats to shut down operations if their director general, Charles Kalumo, was not removed by June 6.

A spot check by our reporters has revealed that immigration offices, including airports and land border posts, are operational, albeit with a significantly reduced pace.

While workers are discharging their duties, they are doing so at a snail’s pace, suggesting a subtle form of protest.

The strike threat was issued over allegations of maladministration and poor leadership by Kalumo, which the government has yet to address.

Sources within the immigration department indicate that the decision to shelve the strike may be linked to threats of arrest and disciplinary action by the government.

The situation remains fluid, with travelers and traders advised to expect delays and disruptions at borders and airports.

Malawi Voice will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as more information becomes available.