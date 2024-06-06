spot_img
DREAM SHATTERED: 10,024 students left out of Malawi public university selection

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

….Malawi’s Higher Education Crisis Deepens

A staggering 10,024 students, representing over half of the total applicants, have been left out of the public university system, raising concerns about the country’s ability to groom future leaders and tackle poverty.

According to figures released by the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE), only 9,226 students were selected out of 19,250 applicants, with a mere 10.4% increase from last year’s intake.

The crisis is further compounded by the fact that only 17,907 of the total applicants were deemed eligible, leaving a staggering 1,343 students who failed to meet the basic requirements.

The Ministry of Education’s decision to select only 1,896 students for Domasi and Nalikule colleges of education does little to alleviate the situation, as thousands of deserving students are left without access to quality higher education.

Experts warn that this trend perpetuates poverty and undermines Malawi’s development aspirations, as a significant portion of the youth population is denied the opportunity to acquire skills and knowledge necessary to compete in the modern economy.

