Thursday, June 6, 2024
Police arrest ex-convicts with firearm

Police in Mangochi have apprehended two former prisoners in possession of a pistol and ammunition, authorities said.

Bashir Ayami, 20, and Mustapha Antonio Stanley, 34, both from Traditional Authority Jalasi, were arrested at Namwera Trading Centre on Wednesday.

According to Amina Tepani Daudi, Mangochi Police Station spokesperson, Ayami had escaped from Mangochi Prison in March 2024, while Stanley had previously been convicted of robbery.

Community tips led police to the suspects, who were found with a pistol and two live rounds. Stanley also confessed to stealing a bicycle in Machinga District.

The pair faces charges, including possession of a firearm without a permit and theft.

Ayami additionally faces charges for escaping from lawful custody.

