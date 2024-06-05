Malawi for serious partnership in ICT

By Andrew Mkonda in Seoul, Korea

Seoul, June 5: Minister of Information and Digitalisation, Moses Kunkuyu, has asked Korea and African countries to take issues of Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) seriously so that it assists in transforming lives of the rural masses in African countries.

Kunkuyu made the call Wednesday during the 10th Global ICT Leadership Forum which has brought together high level officials from Korea and African countries to discuss solidarity strategies for achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) though digital innovation.

Kunkuyu said there is need for well-developed countries like Korea to embrace African countries so that they too develop in ICT usage.

Said Kunkuyu: “It is a fact, if you leave someone behind, then digitalisation is not complete. Similarly, if you leave Africa behind, then ICT is incomplete.”

He said many African countries are facing challenges of connectivity, infrastructure, skills and fiber insecurity issues, saying if these can be rectified, then Korea and Africa will be connected easily.

In his remarks, Minister of Science and ICT for Republic of Korea Dr Lee Jong-Ho assured African countries that Korea is committed to work closely with African countries in ICT.

“We are living in a global world and we do not want any African country to remain behind in ICT in areas of agriculture and education, among others,” he said.

The 10th Global ICT Leadership Forum which was held under the theme Strengthening Global Solidarity in the Sophisticated Digital, brought together African countries such as Tanzania, Lesotho, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Kingdom of Eswatini and Malawi among others.