spot_img
19.9 C
New York
Wednesday, June 5, 2024
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Malawi for serious partnership in ICT

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

By Andrew Mkonda in Seoul, Korea

Seoul, June 5: Minister of Information and Digitalisation, Moses Kunkuyu, has asked Korea and African countries to take issues of Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) seriously so that it assists in transforming lives of the rural masses in African countries.

Kunkuyu made the call Wednesday during the 10th Global ICT Leadership Forum which has brought together high level officials from Korea and African countries to discuss solidarity strategies for achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) though digital innovation.

Kunkuyu said there is need for well-developed countries like Korea to embrace African countries so that they too develop in ICT usage.

Said Kunkuyu: “It is a fact, if you leave someone behind, then digitalisation is not complete. Similarly, if you leave Africa behind, then ICT is incomplete.”

He said many African countries are facing challenges of connectivity, infrastructure, skills and fiber insecurity issues, saying if these can be rectified, then Korea and Africa will be connected easily.

In his remarks, Minister of Science and ICT for Republic of Korea Dr Lee Jong-Ho assured African countries that Korea is committed to work closely with African countries in ICT.

“We are living in a global world and we do not want any African country to remain behind in ICT in areas of agriculture and education, among others,” he said.

The 10th Global ICT Leadership Forum which was held under the theme Strengthening Global Solidarity in the Sophisticated Digital, brought together African countries such as Tanzania, Lesotho, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Kingdom of Eswatini and Malawi among others.

Previous article
DPP’s Bright Msaka awards young Spelling Bee champion
Next article
PRISAM President Kaonga extends K5million offer to top performing JCE boys
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc