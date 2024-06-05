DPP’s Bright Msaka awards young Spelling Bee champion

Member of Parliament for Machinga Likwenu Constituency, Bright Msaka, has awarded 6-year-old Fyness Kadawati, a standard 3 learner at St. Theresa Catholic Primary School, with K100,000 for her outstanding achievement in the 2024 National Spelling Bee regional finals.

Msaka, who is also the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President responsible for the Eastern Region, presented the award to Fyness at the school, commending her for her remarkable talent and dedication to education.

The award recognizes Fyness’s impressive achievement as the youngest speller to qualify for the regional finals, showcasing her exceptional language skills and potential for future academic excellence.

Msaka’s gesture aims to motivate and encourage Fyness to continue exceling in her studies, setting a positive example for her peers.

The event highlights the importance of supporting young learners and investing in education, aligning with Msaka’s emphasis on Early Childhood Development (ECD) education as a crucial foundation for advancing the nation’s educational progress.