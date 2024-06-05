Chilima meets Korean PM

By Andrew Mkonda in Seoul, Korea

Seoul, June 5: Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima, Wednesday morning made a courtesy visit to the Prime Minister of Korea, Han Duck Soo, at his official office in Seoul.

Dr Chilima is leading Malawian delegation to the first ever Korea-Africa Summit after being delegated by President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera.

The Vice President is also scheduled to make a statement during a business conference which is part of the main activities during the summit.

In 2023, Malawi and South Korea signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on various sectors of development during a one-day visit of Prime Minister of South Korea, Dr Han Duck-Soo to Malawi.

Through that MoU, Malawi is expected to benefit in various areas of development including Agriculture, Health, Education and Technology.