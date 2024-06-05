spot_img
19.9 C
New York
Wednesday, June 5, 2024
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Chilima meets Korean PM

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

By Andrew Mkonda in Seoul, Korea

Seoul, June 5: Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima, Wednesday morning made a courtesy visit to the Prime Minister of Korea, Han Duck Soo, at his official office in Seoul.

Dr Chilima is leading Malawian delegation to the first ever Korea-Africa Summit after being delegated by President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera.

The Vice President is also scheduled to make a statement during a business conference which is part of the main activities during the summit.

In 2023, Malawi and South Korea signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on various sectors of development during a one-day visit of Prime Minister of South Korea, Dr Han Duck-Soo to Malawi.

Through that MoU, Malawi is expected to benefit in various areas of development including Agriculture, Health, Education and Technology.

Previous article
Cross-border hard-core criminal arrested, Three firearms recovered in Mchinji
Next article
DPP’s Bright Msaka awards young Spelling Bee champion
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc