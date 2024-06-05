Cross-border hard-core criminal arrested, Three firearms recovered in Mchinji

Malawi Police have arrested a 42-year-old man, Imran Mapira, in connection with various theft offenses committed in Mchinji and Chipata, Zambia.

The arrest led to the recovery of three firearms, stolen items, and weapons.

According to Superintendent Alfred Chimthere, National Police Deputy Public Relations Officer, Mapira was intercepted at the Chidiso Roadblock on June 2, 2024, along the M12 Mchinji Border road.

A search of his luggage revealed assorted mobile smartphones believed to have been stolen from Chipata, Zambia.

Collaboration with Zambian authorities identified Mapira and two accomplices, who are currently on the run.

The Police seized a Taurus pistol with eleven rounds, a shotgun, a pellet gun, eight shells bullets, and a panga knife hidden in a maize field in Chipata, Zambia.

Inquiries are ongoing to arrest the accomplices, and Mapira is expected to appear in court soon. He hails from Moses Village, Traditional Authority Chamba in Machinga District.

This arrest highlights the successful collaboration between Malawi and Zambian law enforcement agencies in combating cross-border crime.