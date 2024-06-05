spot_img
19.9 C
New York
Wednesday, June 5, 2024
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Cross-border hard-core criminal arrested, Three firearms recovered in Mchinji

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Malawi Police have arrested a 42-year-old man, Imran Mapira, in connection with various theft offenses committed in Mchinji and Chipata, Zambia.

The arrest led to the recovery of three firearms, stolen items, and weapons.

According to Superintendent Alfred Chimthere, National Police Deputy Public Relations Officer, Mapira was intercepted at the Chidiso Roadblock on June 2, 2024, along the M12 Mchinji Border road.

A search of his luggage revealed assorted mobile smartphones believed to have been stolen from Chipata, Zambia.

Collaboration with Zambian authorities identified Mapira and two accomplices, who are currently on the run.

The Police seized a Taurus pistol with eleven rounds, a shotgun, a pellet gun, eight shells bullets, and a panga knife hidden in a maize field in Chipata, Zambia.

Inquiries are ongoing to arrest the accomplices, and Mapira is expected to appear in court soon. He hails from Moses Village, Traditional Authority Chamba in Machinga District.

This arrest highlights the successful collaboration between Malawi and Zambian law enforcement agencies in combating cross-border crime.

Previous article
EDITORIAL: Dropping Mhango a recipe for disaster
Next article
Chilima meets Korean PM
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc