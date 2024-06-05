PRISAM President Kaonga extends K5million offer to top performing JCE boys

Iam a listening person and l thought it wise to incoporate boys as well- Kaomba

After listening to concerns from men on social media,The Private Schools Association of Malawi (PRISAM) President, Ernest Kaonga has extended his offer to boys who are sitting for the Junior Certificate Examinations.

On Tuesday,Dr Kaonga promised K1 million to top five perfomers girls who are writing JCE,but there was an outcry from boys for leaving them behind.

However,on Wednesday Dr Kaonga announced that he has listened to the concerns and another K5 million has been put aside for five boys who will emerge as top perfomers.

“Iam a listening person and l thought it wise to incoporate boys as well.So l can confirm that in total l have put aside K10 million for 10 boys and girls who will score highly during the current JCE,” said Kaonga.

“That true that we need to motivate both boys and girls because they are our future leaders,” he said.