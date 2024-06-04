Deputy Minister impressed with JCE exams

By Sheminah Nkhoma

Lilongwe, June 4: Deputy Minister of Education Nancy Chaola Mdooko has described the ongoing Junior Certificate of Education (JCE) examinations as impressive, saying everything is going as planned.

She made the remarks on Tuesday after appreciating the progress of the examination at Ngowe Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) in Lilongwe.

Mdooko said that she is satisfied with the commencement of the exams, adding that in some centres, girls are topping the list in terms of numbers.

“Depending on the schools I have visited today, we can say that so far the exams have started on a high note, and we hope we are going to end successfully.

“The organisation has been great, the invigilation is on point and we have tightened up the security in all schools,” said Mdooko.

She further said her Ministry is working together with the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) and Malawi Police Service (MPS) to provide security.

“We have signed a memorandum of understanding with the security agencies in the country. We are hoping that there will be no issues of cheating in the examinations process this year. MDF is securing all examinations storage facilities while MPS will be providing security in all examination centres,” she said.

This year, 163,950 students are writing the exams, whereas 168,219 sat for the exams last year.

This year’s JCE exams started on June 4 and will end on June 13.