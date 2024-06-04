ACB: Chilomba takes over from Chizuma

By Thumbiko Nyirongo

Following the expiry of Martha Chizuma’s contract as Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Deputy Director General Hillary Chilomba has taken over as Acting Director General.

According to a press statement released by the ACB, Chilomba’s appointment is in accordance with Section 8 of the Corrupt Practices Act.

“The ACB appreciates and values the great work and commitment shown by the former Director General Ms. Martha Chizuma in leading Malawians in the fight against corruption,” said Egrita M. Ndala, Senior Public Relations Officer at ACB.

Chizuma’s tenure was marked by several high-profile cases, including the arrest of former ACB director Reyneck Matemba and Vice President Saulos Chilima on corruption allegations.

Despite her efforts, Malawi still ranks 115 out of 180 countries in the 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index by Transparency International.

The ACB has assured stakeholders that all operations will continue uninterrupted, and has requested support for the Acting Director General.

Chizuma’s departure has raised concerns about the future of the country’s fight against corruption, with many citizens expressing doubts about the resolution of the over 119 cases investigated during her tenure.

However, the ACB remains committed to its mission, and with Chilomba at the helm, is expected to continue the fight against corruption in Malawi.

As Chizuma exits, she leaves behind a legacy that includes the enactment of the Whistleblower Protection Act and the establishment of the Anti-Corruption Sourcebook for use in primary schools.

The ACB’s statement assures Malawians that the fight against corruption will continue, and urges stakeholders to support the new leadership in this endeavor.