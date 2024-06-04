UDF pays emotional tribute to Mangochi ward councillor Chinyangala

The United Democratic Front (UDF) has paid its last respects to Mangochi Mikongo ward councilor Adam Umar Chinyangala, who was laid to rest today at Piyasi Village, in the area of Senior Chief Chowe.

UDF Publicity Secretary, Ken Ndanga, speaking on behalf of party president Lillian Patel, expressed sadness over the death of Councilor Chinyangala, saying the party has lost a loyal and devoted member.

“Late Chinyangala was devoted to the party. We will remember him as a loving and caring person who loved everyone despite their political party and religion,” said Ndanga.

Ndanga described Chinyangala as a dedicated public servant who worked tirelessly for the development of his area and the district.

President of UDF, Lillian Patel, was among the mourners who attended the funeral.

In his eulogy, Ndanga quoted Chinyangala’s favorite phrase, “Development is our priority,” saying it reflected his commitment to improving the lives of his constituents.

“His passing is a great loss to us, but his legacy will live on. We will continue to work towards the development of our district, just as he did,” said Ndanga.

Mangochi District Council Chairperson, Hassan Chikuta, also paid tribute to Chinyangala, saying:

“As a council, we are saddened with the death of our brother, councillor Chinyangala. He was available anytime the council wanted him.”

Chikuta described Chinyangala as a passionate and development-conscious individual who will be deeply missed.

UDF’s message of condolence was also echoed by Director of Planning and Policy in Ministry of Local Government, Unity and Culture, Walusungu Kaira.

Chinyangala, 43, died on Monday evening in a road accident while riding a motorcycle. He was a UDF elected councillor for Mikongo Ward in Mangochi North East constituency.