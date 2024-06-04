BIGAMY: Marrying while already married, carries 5-year jail term in Malawi

Bigamy, the act of marrying someone while still being married to another person, is a serious offense in Malawi, punishable by a five-year prison sentence.

The Penal Code, Section 162 states: “Any person who, having a husband or wife living, goes through a ceremony of marriage which is void by reason of its taking place during the life of such husband or wife, shall be guilty of a felony and shall be liable to imprisonment for five years.”

This law highlights the seriousness with which infidelity and bigamy are viewed in Malawi, and serves as a warning to those who may consider engaging in such behavior.

In Malawi, marriage is considered a sacred union, and any attempt to deceive or cheat on a spouse can have serious legal consequences.