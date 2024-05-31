Malawi’s Amapiano Queen Jetu Departs for South Africa Shows

This morning, Malawi’s amapiano sensation Jetu bid farewell to her home country as she embarked on a highly-anticipated tour of South Africa!

The talented artist, born Christina Malaya, is headed to the Rainbow Nation for a string of electrifying performances starting this weekend!

With her unique sound and infectious energy, Jetu is ready to take the South African music scene by storm.

After a successful career in drama and comedy, Jetu turned to music following the loss of her husband in 2019.

Her debut single “Ali Ndi Ine” has been a huge hit, and she’s now ready to share her passion with a new audience.

Jetu will perform in three cities – Johannesburg, Randburg, and Cape Town – alongside fellow Malawian stars Zonke Too Fresh and Pop Young.

The shows, proudly presented by Chi Chi Beauty and Parlour Entertainment, promise to be an unforgettable experience for fans of African amapiano.

Stay tuned for updates from Jetu’s South African adventure and get ready to groove to the rhythms of Malawi’s finest amapiano export!”