spot_img
17.2 C
New York
Friday, May 31, 2024
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Chakwera delegates Chilima to Korea-Africa Summit

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has designated Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima to represent Malawi at the upcoming Korea-Africa Summit in Seoul, South Korea, on June 4-5, 2024.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the summit aims to foster a strategic partnership between Malawi and Korea, exploring mutually beneficial solutions through engagements with Korean government officials and the private sector.

The Vice President’s attendance is expected to build on the existing diplomatic relations between the two nations, further strengthening ties and creating new opportunities for cooperation.

Dr. Chilima is scheduled to depart from Kamuzu International Airport on Saturday, June 1, at 08:10 hours, and return on Friday, June 7, at 15:45 hours.

This development highlights the Malawian government’s commitment to expanding its international relations and exploring avenues for economic growth and development.

Previous article
Malawi’s Amapiano Queen Jetu Departs for South Africa Shows
Next article
Diplomacy transforms Malawi, America
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc