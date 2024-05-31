Chakwera delegates Chilima to Korea-Africa Summit

President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has designated Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima to represent Malawi at the upcoming Korea-Africa Summit in Seoul, South Korea, on June 4-5, 2024.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the summit aims to foster a strategic partnership between Malawi and Korea, exploring mutually beneficial solutions through engagements with Korean government officials and the private sector.

The Vice President’s attendance is expected to build on the existing diplomatic relations between the two nations, further strengthening ties and creating new opportunities for cooperation.

Dr. Chilima is scheduled to depart from Kamuzu International Airport on Saturday, June 1, at 08:10 hours, and return on Friday, June 7, at 15:45 hours.

This development highlights the Malawian government’s commitment to expanding its international relations and exploring avenues for economic growth and development.