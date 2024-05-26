ROAD TO 2025: ADD pins hopes on Chilumpha to win presidential polls

In a bold move, the Assembly for Democracy and Development (ADD) has declared that it will go solo in the 2025 presidential polls, banking on the leadership of former Vice President Dr. Cassim Chilumpha to clinch the top seat.

According to Treasurer General Iman Khan, the party is confident that Dr. Chilumpha’s experience and leadership qualities make him the ideal candidate to rescue Malawi from its current socio-economic woes.

Khan believes that other political leaders have failed Malawians, and that the people are now looking to Dr. Chilumpha as a beacon of hope.

He criticized the current political landscape, citing selfishness and rhetoric politics as the root causes of the country’s problems.

The party’s stance was reinforced by former People’s Party (PP) Provincial Chairman for the eastern region, Muhomed Matola, who defected to ADD along with 14 other members.

Matola cited Dr. Chilumpha’s political experience and leadership qualities as the reasons for his decision.

While ADD is considered an unpopular party in Malawi, its leaders are determined to capitalize on Dr. Chilumpha’s reputation and experience to make a significant impact in the upcoming polls.