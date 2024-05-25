Parliamentary Committee impressed with progress of MAREP 9

By Chisomo Kambandanga

Nkhata Bay, May 25: Chairperson for Parliamentary Committee on Commissions, Statutory Cooperations and State Enterprises, Binton Kumtsaira, said the committee was impressed with progress of the Malawi Rural Electrification Programme 9 (MAREP-9) works.

He was speaking Friday after the Committee’s visit at MAREP warehouse in Mzuzu and Chigwere Trading Centre in the area of Senior Traditional Authority Nyaluwanga in Nkhata Bay.

“What the committee has observed complements sentiments made by the Minister of Energy in Parliament indicating that the programme is at advanced stage. The committee has acquired evidence based information on what is on ground,” Kumtsaira said.

He urged continued cooperation between community members and the contractor for smooth implementation of the project at Chigwere.

Director of Electricity in the Ministry of Energy, Million Mafuta said that they expect to complete the programme in all 438 sites across the country by August, 2024.

“So far, we have done almost 35 percent of the work after having resolved challenges that delayed the implementation such as shortage of materials due to shortage of forex,” he disclosed.

Senior Traditional Authority Nyaluwanga hailed government for the programme saying it was a sign of its commitment and determination in developing rural areas.

He said among others, people in the area would be accorded with diverse economic opportunities by opening up businesses that rely on electricity once the programme is completed.

“Dairy farmers will be processing and preserving milk for long, hence promoting dairy industry in the area. They currently sell the milk at giveaway price to avoid it from being wasted,” Nyaluwanga added.

He pointed out that health facility in the area and some schools would be connected with electricity thereby to leading improved service delivery in the health and education sectors in the area.

Malawi Rural Electrification Programme (MAREP) is a government programme which is being implemented by Ministry of Energy with the goal of increasing access to electricity in rural and peri-urban areas to transform rural economies and reduce poverty.