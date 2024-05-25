Msiska steals the show as Hammers outclass Wanderers

By Thumbiko Nyirongo

In a thrilling TNM Super League match at Mzuzu Stadium, Mzuzu City Hammers dominated Mighty Mukuru Wanderers, securing a 2-0 victory.

Isaac Msiska stole the show with two impressive goals in the 19th and 45th minutes, respectively, and was deservedly named Man of the Match.

The first half saw Hammers dictate the pace, with Msiska’s first goal coming from a well-executed free kick.

Wanderers struggled to find their footing, despite a few attempts.

Just before halftime, Msiska struck again, capitalizing on a defensive miscommunication.

The second half saw Wanderers push harder, but Hammers’ solid defense and goalkeeper Eddie Jamu’s impressive saves kept them at bay.

Despite conceding several free kicks and corners, Hammers held their ground, with Chimwemwe Chunga and Eric Kaonga contributing to their team’s success.

Wanderers’ efforts were hindered by missed opportunities, including a shocking miss by Peter Cholopi in the 87th minute.

The match ended with Hammers victorious.

In a post-match interview, Mzuzu City Hammers coach Elias Chirambo expressed his satisfaction with his team’s win over Mighty Mukuru Wanderers, which earned them maximum points.

He further stated his ambition to win the 2024 TNM Super League title.

“We are thrilled to have secured three points today, and our ultimate goal is to lift the championship trophy at the end of the season,” Chirambo said.

Mighty Mukuru Wanderers coach Nsanzurwimo Ramadhan and other officials declined media interviews after the game.

The win propels Mzuzu City Hammers up the league table, while Mighty Wanderers face an uphill battle to recover from this setback.

In additional TNM Super League matchups, Silver Strikers continued their dominance at the top of the table with a thrilling 4-2 win over Karonga United at Silver Stadium.

The Bankers now boast an impressive 22 points from eight matches, a comfortable six-point lead over second-placed Mzuzu City Hammers.

Uchizi Vunga fired Silver Strikers into the lead in the 6th minute, but Saulos Moyo equalized for Karonga United.

Mark Fodya restored Silver’s advantage with a powerful shot, only for Nenani Mbewe to pull Karonga level once more.

Substitute Stain Davie scored Silver’s third goal, and Chimwemwe Idana sealed the win with a late strike.

In another exciting encounter, Baka City and Creak Sporting played to a 1-1 draw.

The result sees Baka City and Creak Sporting stuck in the middle of the table, with 12 points each.

With these results, the TNM Super League table is shaping up to be a thrilling contest, with Silver Strikers leading the pack and Mzuzu City Hammers hot on their heels.

The battle for 2024 Tnm Super League supremacy is far from over.