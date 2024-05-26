MP Lipipa Hails MACRA’s Connect-A-School Project

Member of Parliament for Blantyre City South, Noel Lipipa, has praised the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority’s (MACRA) Connect-A-School project, describing it as key to the foundation of digital education in Malawi.

Speaking during the official groundbreaking for the construction of Zingwangwa Secondary School’s lab, Lipipa said the initiative is a crucial step toward equipping students with the necessary tools and skills for the digital age.

Zingwangwa Secondary School, the only conventional secondary school to benefit from the initiative, will soon see the establishment of a state-of-the-art ICT computer laboratory.

The Connect-A-School project, funded by the Universal Service Fund (USF), aims to bridge the digital divide by setting up ICT labs in 75 schools: 73 community day secondary schools, one national government secondary school, and one pilot primary school.

MACRA’s Economic Regulations Manager, Linda Kambale emphasized that digital access is a fundamental right for all.

She noted that the initiative aligns with the Malawi 2063 vision for a digitally empowered nation and includes curriculum updates to incorporate coding and computer science, alongside teacher training in ICT skills.

“The Connect-A-School project is a catalyst for driving digital access and adoption in our education sector,” Kambale said.

The 2023 National Survey on Access and Use of ICTs revealed a significant urban-rural digital gap in Malawi.

Each lab will initially receive 20 computers and internet connectivity for three years.

Zingwangwa Secondary School’s Headmaster, Mr. Stevie Nkungala, expressed his enthusiasm for the project.

“The construction of these computer labs will enable our school to upgrade our makeshift computer labs.This will give us access to modern tools and resources essential for success in today’s digital age,” he said.