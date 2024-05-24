Rotary Club of Bwaila-Lilongwe commits to support needy students

By Moses Nyirenda

Lilongwe, May 23: Rotary Club of Bwaila-Lilongwe President Hafez Jamal has said his rotary club, through its project dubbed Ndiphunzire, is committed to supporting tertiary needy students with tuition fees in order for them to complete their education and become responsible citizens.

He made the remarks on Thursday when his club donated a cheque worth K800 thousand to two students at Malawi College of Health Sciences (Lilongwe Campus) to cover their tuition expenses.

Jamal said they, as rotary club, are passionate about transforming lives of those who are less privileged which include needy students.

“As members of rotary club and on a personal level, we are driven by a profound passion to uplift the lives of those less fortunate than ourselves and it includes needy students.

“We believe that by supporting needy students, we are not only contributing to their personal growth but also investing in the future of our community and nation. Today’s gesture is a small demonstration of that commitment,” Jamal said.

He added that through the project, they plan on reaching out to more tertiary schools in the country to support students from underprivileged families.

“With our Ndiphunzire project, for the past years we have been helping students from Malawi College of Health Sciences and Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources, and we are aiming to reach more schools depending on amount of money we can fundraise.

“We are trying our best to fundraise at least a big amount of money to cater more schools,” he said.

In his remarks , Principal for Malawi College of Health Sciences-Lilongwe Campus, Denis Nyirenda, commended Bwaila-Lilongwe Rotary Club for supporting needy students at his school, saying the support will help the students to finish up their studies and help their families, societies as well as the nation at large.

He urged the corporate world, including individuals and organisations, to emulate what Rotary Club of Bwaila-Lilongwe has done, emphasising that the school has many needy students who need financial support to cater for their education.

A Malawi College of Health Sciences third year student, who is a beneficiary of the recent support by Rotary Club of Bwaila-Lilongwe, Agnes Kafotokoza, expressed gratitude for the assistance, saying they had been struggling to afford school fees.