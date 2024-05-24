Centenary Bank cautions customers against fraudsters

By Moses Nyirenda

Lilongwe, May 24: Centenary Bank has urged its customers to stay vigilant against fraudsters who are impersonating as Centenary Bank staff to defraud customers.

In a press statement released on Thursday by the bank, the bank’s Head of Risk, Sylvester Chalira, said as a bank they have noted fraudulent activities that are being made by the impostors.

“Centenary Bank has recently become aware of fraudulent activities involving individuals impersonating Centenary Bank employees; these fraudsters are creating WhatsApp groups requesting cash as processing fees for loans.

“They also contact unsuspecting individuals through phone calls, emails, or messages, claiming to be bank representatives, and attempt to deceive them into revealing sensitive information or transferring funds to the fraudsters,” Chalira said in a press statement.

He urged the customers and the general public to be cautious when dealing with any requests for personal or financial information, especially over the phone or through electronic communication channels.

Chalira also advised customers to safeguard their money by keeping their Mobile Banking, Internet Banking, Agency Banking, and ATM PINs, as well as passwords, safe and take care when doing transactions.

“Customers should also check their surroundings when transacting at ATMs to ensure no one is observing them entering their PIN.

“Customers must not share these private details with anyone under any circumstances. Our staff will never ask a customer for their password,” Chalira stated.

He also said customers should call the Centenary Bank toll-free number, 358, if they suspect their account has been compromised and to report the incident to the police.

One of the Centenary Bank customers, Danyeka Francis, advised Centenary Bank to tighten its security system to safeguard its customers from the fraudsters.

Centenary Bank currently has 14 branches across the country, including Blantyre, Lilongwe, Mzuzu, Zomba, Mangochi, Dzaleka, Madisi and Kasungu.

The bank has over 300 agents, 30 ATMs, three forex bureaus and a microfinance division and offers a full range of banking products and services, as well as Bancassurance and Microfinance products.