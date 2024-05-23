All set for NYC in Blantyre

By Petro Mkandawire

Blantyre, May 23: Fountain of Victory Church will on Saturday conduct a National Youth Conference (NYC) at Victory Land Centre in Blantyre to discuss challenges being experienced by the younger generation

Confirming of the development in an interview on Thursday, President and founder of Fountain of Victory Church, Apostle Joseph Ziba, said the conference is a game changer for every young person as it will provide a rare platform for them to feel God’s presence.

Apostle Ziba expressed optimism that thousands of young people will be transformed and most importantly, they’ll receive the restoration of the Holy Spirit.

“All things have been solely tailored for every youth or young adult to benefit in all life’s dimensions. The conference will be outstanding, impactful and will influence their daily endeavors. It will also give the youth an opportunity to interact with God as the Holy Spirit will be present,” said Ziba.

He, therefore, appealed to youths from all corners of Malawi to attend the conference, assuring them that their lives will never be the same as the conference will deepen their understanding of God’s word.

One of the congregants, Charles Sekeya, expressed gratitude over the event, saying it is time to experience the power and presence of God in a special way.

He said the conference will not just be an event but a life changing opportunity and that he was looking forward to see God’s glory.

“I am expecting the conference to inspire many youths. This should be a place where my destiny will be shaped and l believe my life will change forever,” said Sekeya.

The National Youth Conference is a mother conference of all inter-denominational youth conferences organized by Fountain of Victory Church for every youth within and outside the church.

Organizers expect that the conference will be a platform for young people to showcase their God-given gifts and talents through drama, poems and music performed by Melvin and Fountain of Victory Worship team as some of the activities to spice up the event.